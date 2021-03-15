Texans Signing DT Maliek Collins To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $6M

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are signing veteran DT Maliek Collins to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million on Monday.

Collins, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,550,180 contract when he agreed to a deal with the Raiders last year.

Collins was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Collins appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and recorded 15 tackles and no sacks.