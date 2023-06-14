Texans Signing DT Maliek Collins To Two-Year, $23M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are signing DT Maliek Collins to a two-year, $23 million extension.

He adds the deal includes $20 million guaranteed, which is an excellent structure for Collins.

The veteran pass-rushing defensive tackle has been one of the few bright spots for the Texans despite their overall struggles the past few seasons.

Collins, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016 out of Nebraska. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,550,180 contract when he agreed to a deal with the Raiders in 2020.

His stint with the Raiders lasted just one year and Collins signed another one-year deal with the Texans in free agency for the 2021 season. He returned on a two-year, $17 million deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Collins appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 37 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 49 defensive tackle out of 127 qualifying players.