Texans Signing DT Tommy Togiai To One-Year Extension

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Texans are signing DT Tommy Togiai to a one-year extension worth up to $3.3 million.

Togiai, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was among the team’s final roster cuts this season and was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad shortly after.

Jacksonville cut him loose and he quickly caught on with the Browns’ practice squad. The Falcons signed him off the Browns’ unit in 2023 but he never appeared in a regular season game for Atlanta.

Togiai was signed to the Texans’ practice squad ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Togiai has appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded five tackles and one sack, along with two passes defended.