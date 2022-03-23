Texans Signing FB Andy Janovich To One-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Texans are signing former Browns FB Andy Janovich to a one-year contract.

Janovich, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million contract when he and the Broncos agreed to a three-year, $5.7 million extension that included a signing bonus of $1.35 million and total guarantees of $3.22 million.

Denver later traded Janovich to the Browns in 2020 for a seventh-round pick in 2021.

In 2021, Janovich appeared in 13 games for the Browns and rushed twice for zero yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for nine yards.