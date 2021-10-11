Texans Signing G Cole Toner

The Houston Texans are signing G Cole Toner to a contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Texans OL coach James Campen and Toner have familiarity, as the two have spent time together with the Chargers.

Toner, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Arizona before he was waived and later signed to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Toner had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Chargers during the 2017 season. The team placed him on injured reserve before later calling him up to their active roster in 2020.

The Chargers declined to tender Toner a restricted offer this offseason. Toner later signed a one-year deal with the Texans but was ultimately released before the start of the regular season.

In 2020, Toner appeared in 10 games for the Chargers, making three starts at center.