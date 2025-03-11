Texans Signing G Laken Tomlinson To One-Year, $4.25M Deal

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Texans are signing former Seahawks G Laken Tomlinson to a one-year, $4.25 million contract.

Garafolo adds the deal has a maximum value of $5 million.

Tomlinson, 33, is a former first-round pick out of Duke by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers acquired him from the Lions in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.55 million rookie contract that included $6.949 million guaranteed when he signed a three-year $18 million extension with San Francisco.

Tomlinson played out his contract and was line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year deal with the Jets. However, the Jets released Tomlinson last offseason and he signed with the Seahawks on a one-year, $1.2 million contract.

In 2024, Tomlinson appeared in and started all 17 games for the Seahawks.