AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, John Spytek, Brett Veach, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton referred to the hip-drop tackle that ended RB J.K. Dobbins‘ season as a freak injury and noted that the 27-year-old is fully healthy and ready to go for the upcoming year.

“You’re right, it’s a tough balance, but he is 27 years old,” Paton said, via BroncosWire.com. “He is completely healthy now. That injury was kind of — it was a hip-drop [tackle]. It was a freak [injury], his body didn’t break down. He could’ve played in the Super Bowl. This guy, from the minute that he walked into our building, changed it. So it’s like, we didn’t want to let him leave. He meant too much to the building. He was a Top-4 rusher in the league when he got hurt. Let’s sign him back. He meant too much to this team.”

Chiefs

Although Chiefs GM Brett Veach does like some offensive linemen in the upcoming class, he ultimately doesn’t think there will be many great options past pick number 40.

“I think you’re gonna get a massive run of offensive linemen from 10 to 25,” Veach said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Offensive line, there’s some talent there, but I do think it dries up quickly, and by 35, it could be slim pickings. . . . Maybe it extends to pick 35 or 40.”

When asked about the pockets of talent in the 2026 NFL Draft, Veach thinks there’s a drop-off at the offensive tackle position after the first round, there is receiver depth available in the mid-rounds, and solid defensive line depth throughout the draft: “I think there are quite a number of tackles, but I think it falls off right after that first round… I think there’s mid-round depth at the receiver position… It’s thinner at the running back position… Corner is kind of sprinkled… you always get a run of corners in 3 and 4… I do think there’s really good D-end depth right throughout the board.” (Charles Goldman)

Raiders

Answering a question about whether the Raiders’ organization pays close attention to the UFL, GM John Spytek said his scouting department is watching any football that is broadcast to see if there is a player who could be a valuable addition to the team.

“We watch football whenever it’s on. That’s one of the requirements of the job. We’ve got a great pro department,” Spytek said, via Pro Football Talk. “Whether it’s UFL, CFL, IPP program, if there’s football going on and there’s players we think can help us, we’re watching. And they do an awesome job with it.”

“You want to end on a UFL question?” Spytek joked. “Didn’t have that on my bingo card.”