Texans Signing G Shaq Mason To Three-Year, $36M Extension

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing veteran G Shaq Mason to a three-year, $36 million extension.

Wilson adds the deal includes $22 million in total guarantees, $10 million of which is a signing bonus.

Although Mason has yet to play a single snap for Houston after arriving via an offseason trade, Texans GM Nick Caserio knows him well from their shared time with the Patriots, which clearly gave him the confidence to renew his contract.

Mason, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,723,524 contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $50 million with the team.

Mason’s contract with New England included $23.5 million guaranteed and close to $30 million paid out over the first three years of the contract. New England traded Mason to the Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick in 2022.

He was due to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of his deal, but the Buccaneers wound up restructuring his deal back in September of 2022 to create $6 million in cap space. He was traded to the Texans after just one season in a late-round pick swap.

In 2022, Mason appeared in and started in 17 games for the Buccaneers at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 21 guard out of 77 qualifying players.