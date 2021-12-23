Texans Signing K Dominik Eberle To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are signing K Dominik Eberle to their practice squad. 

Texans helmet

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

  1. TE Paul Quessenberry
  2. WR Jordan Veasy
  3. WR Jalen Camp
  4. S Grayland Arnold
  5. G Jake Eldrenkamp
  6. T Jordan Steckler
  7. DT Michael Dwumfour
  8. RB Jaylen Samuels (COVID-19)
  9. DB T.J. Green
  10. DE Demone Harris
  11. OT Carson Green
  12. LB Connor Strachan
  13. RB Darius Jackson
  14. DB Cre’von LeBlanc (COVID-19)
  15. WR Damon Hazelton
  16. RB Darius Anderson
  17. LB Josh Watson
  18. K Dominik Eberle

Eberle, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State back in 2020 before signing on with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Eberle was unable to make the 53-man roster heading into the season.

Las Vegas signed him, once again, back in August but cut him loose after a couple of weeks. He had a stint with the Panthers during training camp but was cut before the start of the season. After re-signing to the practice squad, he was let go in October. 

During his college career at Utah State, Eberle made 64 of his 81 field-goal attempts and converted all of his 167 extra-point attempts.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply