Texans Signing K Dominik Eberle To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are signing K Dominik Eberle to their practice squad.

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

Eberle, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State back in 2020 before signing on with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Eberle was unable to make the 53-man roster heading into the season.

Las Vegas signed him, once again, back in August but cut him loose after a couple of weeks. He had a stint with the Panthers during training camp but was cut before the start of the season. After re-signing to the practice squad, he was let go in October.

During his college career at Utah State, Eberle made 64 of his 81 field-goal attempts and converted all of his 167 extra-point attempts.