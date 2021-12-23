Texans Signing K Dominik Eberle To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are signing K Dominik Eberle to their practice squad.
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- TE Paul Quessenberry
- WR Jordan Veasy
- WR Jalen Camp
- S Grayland Arnold
- G Jake Eldrenkamp
- T Jordan Steckler
- DT Michael Dwumfour
- RB Jaylen Samuels (COVID-19)
- DB T.J. Green
- DE Demone Harris
- OT Carson Green
- LB Connor Strachan
- RB Darius Jackson
- DB Cre’von LeBlanc (COVID-19)
- WR Damon Hazelton
- RB Darius Anderson
- LB Josh Watson
- K Dominik Eberle
Eberle, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State back in 2020 before signing on with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Eberle was unable to make the 53-man roster heading into the season.
Las Vegas signed him, once again, back in August but cut him loose after a couple of weeks. He had a stint with the Panthers during training camp but was cut before the start of the season. After re-signing to the practice squad, he was let go in October.
During his college career at Utah State, Eberle made 64 of his 81 field-goal attempts and converted all of his 167 extra-point attempts.
