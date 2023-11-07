Texans Signing K Matt Ammendola To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing K Matt Ammendola to the practice squad.

Starting Texans K Ka’imi Fairbairn hurt his quad in the win against the Buccaneers, forcing Houston to rely on RB Dare Ogunbowale as the emergency kicker.

While he hit a clutch go-ahead field goal, that’s not a position the Texans want to be in if they can avoid it.

Ammendola, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022 but was released back in March.

From there, the Texans signed Ammendola in August but released him just a few days later. He caught on with the Chiefs to start the season as an injury replacement, and had stints with the Cardinals and Packers later in the season.

In 2022, Ammendola kicked in two games for the Chiefs and two games for the Cardinals. He made five of seven field goal attempts and five of seven extra points.