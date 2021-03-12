Texans Signing LB Christian Kirksey To One-Year Worth Up To $4.5M

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans are signing veteran LB Christian Kirksey to a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Kirksey, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.04 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $38 million and includes $20 million guaranteed.

Kirksey was set to make a base salary of $7.75 million for the 2020 season when the Browns released him last offseason. The Packers later signed him to a two-year, $16 million contract.

In 2020, Kirksey appeared in 11 games for the Packers and recorded 77 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and four passes defended.