Texans Signing LB Christian Kirksey To One-Year Worth Up To $4.5M

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans are signing veteran LB Christian Kirksey to a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million.

Christian Kirksey

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason. 

Kirksey, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.04 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $38 million and includes $20 million guaranteed.

Kirksey was set to make a base salary of $7.75 million for the 2020 season when the Browns released him last offseason. The Packers later signed him to a two-year, $16 million contract. 

In 2020, Kirksey appeared in 11 games for the Packers and recorded 77 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and four passes defended.

