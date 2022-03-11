Texans Signing LB Christian Kirksey To Two-Year Deal

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Texans are signing veteran LB Christian Kirksey to a two-year extension on Friday.

Fowler mentions that Kirksey is considered a leader for Lovie Smith’s defense.

Kirksey, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.04 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $38 million and includes $20 million guaranteed.

Kirksey was set to make a base salary of $7.75 million for the 2020 season when the Browns released him in March of 2020. The Packers later signed him to a two-year, $16 million contract and he was entering the second year of his deal when Green Bay waived him with a failed physical. The Texans signed him to a one-year deal last year.

In 2021, Kirksey appeared in 13 games for the Texans and recorded 93 tackles, no sacks, an interception, two recoveries and eight pass deflections.