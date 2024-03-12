Texans Signing LB Del’Shawn Phillips

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are set to sign LB Del’Shawn Phillips to a one-year contract.

Phillips, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Falcons but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Phillips signed on to the Bills’ practice squad and returned to Buffalo on a futures contract. The Bills opted to waive Philips from injured reserve and he later caught on with the Jets for the 2021 season.

The Ravens claimed Phillips off of waivers from the Jets at the start of the 2022 season. He returned to the Ravens last year on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Phillips appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 24 tackles and a fumble recovery.