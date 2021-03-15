Texans Signing LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Texans are signing LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to a contract.

According to Tom Pelissero, Grugier-Hill is signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.25 million.

Grugier-Hill, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in New England before he was waived and later claimed by the Eagles.

Grugier-Hill just finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season before signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins last year.

In 2020, Grugier-Hill appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 27 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery.