Texans Signing LB Kevin Pierre-Louis To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $8M

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Texans are signing LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to a two-year contract worth up to $8 million on Monday.

The Texans have signed a number of players, particularly at the linebacker position today.

Pierre-Louis, 29, was originally a fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boston College. The Chiefs later traded LB D.J. Alexander to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Pierre-Louis.

Pierre-Louis played out the final year of his four-year, $2.605 million contract with the Chiefs before agreeing to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Jets in 2018. However, the Jets declined his 2019 option and he eventually signed a one-year deal with the Bears.

Washington brought Pierre-Louis in a one-year contract worth up to $3.45 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Pierre-Louis appeared in 13 games for Washington and recorded 56 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two passes defended.