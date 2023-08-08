Texans Signing OL Rashaad Coward

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing veteran OL Rashaad Coward.

He’ll add a little bit more experienced depth to a unit that’s taken a couple of injury hits recently.

Coward, 28, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later re-signed to the Bears’ practice squad.

Chicago elected to promote Coward to their active roster towards the end of the 2017 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster each of the next two years. The Bears re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020.

Coward signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in 2021 but the team released him in October. He caught on briefly with the Jaguars before re-signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad, where he finished the season.

The Falcons signed Coward to a futures deal for the 2022 season but released him in June. He caught on with the Cardinals during training camp and was re-signed to the practice squad after being let go during roster cuts. He bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

In 2022, Coward appeared in four games and made three starts for the Cardinals.