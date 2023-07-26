Texans Signing OT Tytus Howard To Three-Year, $56M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans have signed OT Tytus Howard to a three-year, $56 million contract extension that includes $36.5 million guaranteed.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama State back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal on the fifth-year option and was set to make $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Howard appeared in 17 games for the Texans, making 17 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 41 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

