Texans Signing P Tommy Townsend To Two-Year Deal

The Houston Texans are signing P Tommy Townsend to a two-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Townsend, 27, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Florida following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a three-year, $2,292,500 contract.

Townsend was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2023 when the Chiefs tendered him at the original round level, worth $2.627 million.

In 2023, Townsend appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 59 punts with a 47.1 average, five touchbacks and 20 kicks placed inside the 20.