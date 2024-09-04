Texans Signing QB Davis Mills To One-Year Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Texans are signing QB Davis Mills to a one-year contract extension.

Ian Rapoport notes that the extension is worth $5 million per season in new money and includes incentives based on playing time.

Mills, 25, attended Stanford University and was selected in the third round by the Texans in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.2 million contract and was set to earn a salary of $1.3 million in 2024 before signing the extension, which will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

In 2023, Mills appeared in six games for the Texans and completed 18 of his 39 passes (46.2 percent) for 173 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also rushed twice for nine yards.

We will have more details on Mills as they become available.