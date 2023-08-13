Texans Signing QB EJ Perry & WR Victor Bolden

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing QB EJ Perry and WR Victor Bolden to the roster.

This is Perry’s second stint with Houston after he was signed by the Texans earlier this offseason. Bolden is signing after a workout with two other receivers, Jonathan Adams and Adam Humphries.

Perry, 25, transferred from Boston College to Brown where he won the starting job. He started for two seasons, with his initial senior year in 2020 canceled due to the pandemic.

After not being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Perry signed with the Jaguars as an UDFA. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent the rest of the season.

Jacksonville re-signed Perry to a futures deal for the 2023 season but waived him in March. He was claimed by the Texans but cut again in May.

In 2021, Perry started 10 games for Brown and completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed 111 times for 402 yards and seven touchdowns.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Bolden, 28, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2017. He lasted just over a year in San Francisco before he was waived toward the end of the 2018 season.

From there, Bolden had a brief stint with the Bills before catching on with the Lions at the end of the 2019 season. Detroit brought Bolden back on a futures contract and he managed to stick on their practice squad the following season. He returned on another futures deal but didn’t make the team in 2021.

The Cardinals signed Bolden to a contract in July of 2022 and he had a brief stint on the practice squad after final cuts. The Broncos signed Bolden to their practice squad later in the season and brought him back on a futures deal for the 2023 season before electing to move on in March.

For his career, Bolden has appeared in 15 games and caught one pass for 10 yards receiving. He has also totaled 512 kick return yards and 23 punt return yards.