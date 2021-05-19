Texans Signing QB Jeff Driskel

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are signing QB Jeff Driskel to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Schefter adds that Driskel’s contract includes a $250,000 signing bonus, a $1 million base salary with $500,000 guaranteed, $500,000 in active roster bonuses and $750,000 in play-time incentives.

The Texans’ quarterback room currently consists of Driskell, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Finley, rookie Davis Mills and Deshaun Watson.

Driskel, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on with the Lions. The Broncos signed Driskel to a two-year contract last year, but they released him this offseason.

Driskel visited the Cowboys earlier this month.

In 2020, Driskel appeared in three games for the Broncos and completed 54.7 percent for 432 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 28 yards.