Texans Signing RB Cam Akers

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are signing RB Cam Akers following a successful workout on Sunday.

There had been a report that Akers was set to sign with the Vikings after a workout as long as he passed a physical.

However, that deal never came together, as the Vikings may have felt some trepidation about Akers coming off the second torn Achilles of his career. He will now have a chance to continue his career with Houston.

Akers, 24, was a second-round pick of the Rams out of Florida State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6,173,035 contract that included a $2,049,480 signing bonus when the Vikings acquired Akers from the Rams back in September in exchange for a 2026 draft pick swap.

Akers unfortunately tore his Achilles for the second time in his career and was not re-signed after playing out his contract.

In 2023, Akers appeared in seven games and rushed 60 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns with the Vikings and Rams.

We will have more on Akers as it becomes available.