Texans Signing RB Gerrid Doaks

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing RB Gerrid Doaks on Tuesday following a successful workout.

Doaks, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins out of Cincinnati in 2021. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad last year. He re-signed with Miami to a futures deal this offseason but was among their final cuts, once again.

During his four years at Cincinnati, Doaks rushed for 1,712 yards on 331 carries (5.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.