Texans Signing RB Jaylen Samuels To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Texans are signing former Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels to their practice squad on Friday.

The Texans just traded Mark Ingram away, so they’re clearly looking to bolster their depth at the position.

Samuels tried out for Houston on Thursday and reportedly had interest from “several” teams, according to Pelissero.

Samuels, 25, was selected in the fifth round out of North Carolina State by the Steelers in 2018. He originally signed a four-year, $2,718,064 contract that included a $258,064 signing bonus.

He was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad. Pittsburgh cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2020, Samuels played in three games for the Steelers, recording nine rushes for 28 yards and a touchdown with nine catches for 46 yards.

