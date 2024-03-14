Texans Signing RB Joe Mixon To Three-Year Extension

Jordan Schultz reports that new Texans RB Joe Mixon has signed a three-year extension with Houston.

According to Adam Schefter, Mixon receives a three-year, $27 million contract with $13 million guaranteed from the Texans.

This comes just a day after Mixon was officially traded to the Texans.

Reports initially said the Bengals were going to release Mixon. However, the Texans stepped up and offered a seventh-round pick to get him from Cincinnati.

Mixon, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

In 2023, Mixon appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and rushed for 1,034 yards on 257 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 52 receptions for 376 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.