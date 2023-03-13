Texans Signing RB Mike Boone

Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle is reporting that the Texans are signing RB Mike Boone to a contract.

Boone, 27, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Boone appeared in nine games for the Broncos and rushed for 102 yards on 24 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 96 yards receiving and no touchdowns.