Texans Signing RB Phillip Lindsay To One-Year, $3.25M Deal

The Houston Texans are signing former Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay to a one-year contract, according to his agent.

Ian Rapoport reports that Lindsay receives a one-year deal worth $3.25 million that includes $500,000 in incentives.

Pumped for Phillip Lindsay ( @I_CU_boy ) agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @HoustonTexans — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 19, 2021

The Broncos actually used an original-round tender on Lindsay last week, but later decided to rescind the tender in order to help him land with another team.

Lindsay, 26, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay is a restricted free agent in 2021, and was placed on injured reserve in December due to knee and hip injuries.

In 2020, Lindsay appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and rushed for 506 yards on 118 attempts (4.3 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 28 yards receiving and one touchdown.