Texans Signing RB Rex Burkhead To Extension Through 2022

Sarah Barshop of ESPN reports that the Texans have signed RB Rex Burkhead to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

Burkhead took over as the Texans’ starting running back in Week 11 and was set to once again be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.

Burkhead, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,262,200 contract with the Bengals and signed on with the Patriots to a one-year deal in 2017.

The Patriots brought Burkhead back on a three-year, $9.75 million contract in 2018. He played out the final year of his contract before signing a one-year deal with the Texans last June.

In 2021, Burkhead has appeared in 15 games for the Texans and rushed for 403 yards on 110 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 22 receptions for 144 yards receiving and three touchdowns.