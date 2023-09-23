Texans Signing S DeAndre Houston-Carson

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are signing veteran S DeAndre Houston-Carson to their active roster.

Houston-Carson, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was waived in 2017 and later signed to the Bears practice squad before being promoted to their active roster soon after.

Chicago declined to tender Houston-Carson a restricted offer in 2019 before re-signing him to a one-year contract. He returned on consecutive one-year deals in the last three offseasons.

Houston-Carson became an unrestricted free agent this offseason and worked out for both the Ravens and Eagles. He signed on with the Ravens during training camp.

In 2022, Houston-Carson appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 45 tackles, including two tackles for loss, one interception, a forced fumble, and one pass defended.