Texans Signing TE Dalton Keene

According to DJ Bien-Aime, the Texans have signed TE Dalton Keene to a contract.

He had a recent tryout with the team and was with Houston last year when he suffered a season-ending injury.

Keene, 26, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Virginia Tech after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose in 2022.

Keene had since had stints with the Eagles and Broncos before signing on with the Texans in 2023. He returned to the Texans last year on a futures contract.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.