AFC Notes: Brian Thomas Jr, Tyjae Spears, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts Colts LG Quenton Nelson spoke to reporters about going from a rising star around older players to now being the veteran voice in the locker room. “I’m extremely blessed to be in the NFL and be playing for the Colts,” Nelson said, via the team website. “I don’t take it for granted, and I just want to win.” “The goal hasn’t changed, but the approach over the years has changed as you grow up and learn things. That’s what motivates me: winning and doing the best for my teammates and for all the people in the building who believe in me.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. had somewhat of a disappointing second year in the NFL, going for just 707 yards a year after putting up 1,282 yards as a rookie. Jacksonville WR Jakobi Meyers talked about the impact Thomas has when he’s dominating, and feels his football IQ is something that gets overlooked in Thomas’ game.

“Whenever BT have a good day, the whole team have a good day,” Meyers said, via the team’s YouTube. “We all just want to keep putting that belief into him. So he know how great we think he is and if you just half of, that we’ll be okay.”

“I think he’s a smart dude. I don’t think he’d get enough credit for how smart he is, but he’s a smart individual. So I just think the longer he’s around the game, the more he’s in his offense. The older he gets as a man, he’s gonna continue to get better and better.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen discussed what it means for them when both Thomas and Meyers are clicking. He feels it helps all the other receiving weapons and opens up the run game by creating more two-high safety looks.

“If we can be explosive with those down the field routes, being able to push the ball down the field with those two specifically, it truly unlocks what everybody else can do,” Coen said. “Not only just what he and BT are able to do, it helps Brent Strange, it helps Parker Washington, it helps Jakobi Meyers, and it helps the run game. Because now it’s like, okay, if we keep throwing over your head, now maybe you have to play more two-high safeties, be able to lean coverage.”

Titans

Titans RB Tyjae Spears said that being consistent is the approach he’s taken in his development this offseason.

“Consistency overrules everything. If I’m consistently up and down, that’s the results I will get.” Spears said, via Titans Wire. “So, I’m trying to consistently improve. Some days, it won’t be that, but if I stay consistent, inside the person that I am, and in the player that I am, everything is going to be good.”

Titans HC Robert Saleh said he has no comment on Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby and his situation with the supplemental draft. (McCormick)