Texans Signing TE Nick Vannett

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing TE Nick Vannett to a contract on Wednesday.

He’ll add some veteran depth to Houston’s tight end group.

Vannett, 30, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago.

Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with the Broncos. Denver cut him before the deal was up and Vannett then signed a three-year deal with the Saints.

The Saints elected to cut Vannett in 2022 and he caught on with the Giants for a stint.

In 2022, Vannett appeared in two games for the Saints and six games for the Giants. He caught six passes on nine targets for 55 yards and no touchdowns.