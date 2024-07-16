Texans Signing UFL DE Malik Fisher

According to the UFL Communications Department, the Texans are signing UFL DE Malik Fisher to a contract.

Fisher, 25, spent five seasons at Villanova from 2017 to 2021 where he played in 52 games. After going undrafted last season, Fisher signed with the D.C. Defenders in the UFL, who will retain his rights if he goes back to the UFL.

In 2023, Fisher played in 10 games for the Defenders and recorded 33 tackles, seven sacks and one forced fumble.