Texans Signing Veteran WR/KR Andre Roberts

Adam Caplan reports that the Texans are set to sign veteran WR/KR Andre Roberts to a contract this week.

According to Aaron Wilson, Roberts is signing a two-year contract worth up to $6 million.

Roberts, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $16 million contract with Washington in 2014.

From there, Roberts had brief stints with the Lions, Falcons and Jets before the Bills signed him to a contract in 2019. He returned to Buffalo the following year.

In 2020, Roberts appeared in 15 games for the Bills and caught four passes for 34 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also totaled 961 kick return yards and 286 punt return yards.