Texans Signing WR Chris Conley To One-Year Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have agreed to terms with WR Chris Conley on a one-year deal.

Conley had previously visited with the Texans so it appears that went well enough for the two sides to take the next step on a contract.

Conley, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019.

Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year. He’s once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Conley appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and caught 40 passes for 471 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

