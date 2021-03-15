Texans Signing WR Chris Moore To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports that the Texans are signing former Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore to a one-year contract worth up to $2 million.

Moore, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.936 million contract and made a base salary of $828,539 for the 2019 season.

Moore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a new deal with the Ravens last year.

For his career, Moore has appeared in 61 games for the Ravens and caught 47 passes for 511 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 27 yards and has contributed 1,080 kick return yards.