Texans Signing WR Jaxon Janke

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing WR Jaxon Janke to their practice squad.

Wilson adds Houston is also signing OT Austin Deculus to the active roster off the Saints practice squad and placing OT Zachary Thomas on the non-football illness list.

Janke, 25, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State following the 2024 draft. He was waived with an injury designation in August.

Janke has yet to appear in an NFL game.