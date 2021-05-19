Texans Signing WR Taywan Taylor

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing WR Taywan Taylor to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum on Wednesday.

Taylor also announced the news on his Instagram:

Taylor, 26 was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Western Kentucky. After two years with the Titans, Taylor was traded to the Browns for a seventh-round pick.

Taylor spent the 2019 season with the Browns before being released coming out of training camp last year. He later signed on to the Browns’ practice squad before being called up.

In 2020, Taylor appeared in three games, but did not record a catch.