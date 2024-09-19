Texans TE Brevin Jordan Suffers Torn ACL

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Texans TE Brevin Jordan has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

Jordan, 24, was a fifth-round pick to the Texans in 2021 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2024.

In 2023, Jordan appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 17 of 21 targets for 219 yards (12.9 YPC) and two touchdowns.

In 2024, Jordan appeared in two games for Houston and caught two of three targets for seven yards.