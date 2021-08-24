Texans Trading CB John Reid To Seahawks For Conditional 2023 7th

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are trading CB John Reid to the Seahawks in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

It had previously been reported that Houston would be waiving Reid. The Texans swung a trade yesterday for Packers backup corner Ka’Dar Hollman and dealt away CB Keion Crossen earlier this preseason.

But as sometimes happens, Seattle swooped in with an offer before the move was processed. Reid adds additional depth at corner for the Seahawks after they cut veteran Pierre Desir earlier today.

Reid, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Texans.

In 2020, Reid appeared in 13 games, tallying 12 tackles, as well as one pass defended.