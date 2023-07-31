Texans Tried Out Five Players

The Houston Texans brought in five free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Keene, 24, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose last year. Keene has since had stints with the Eagles and Broncos.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.

Johnson, 26, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Vikings out of Colorado State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal with the Vikings and finished out the contract.

Johnson suffered a season-ending ACL tear in August of last year.

In 2020, Johnson played in 16 games for the Vikings, recording 19 catches for 189 yards and no touchdowns.