Texans Tried Out Four Including WR Adam Humphries

Aaron Wilson reports that the Houston Texans worked out WR Victor Bolden, WR Adam Humphries, WR Jonathan Adams, and DB Jordan Miller on Saturday.

Humphries tried out for the Giants in January but wasn’t signed to a contract.

Humphries, 30, originally caught on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson back in 2015. He returned to Tampa Bay on three consecutive one-year deals before signing a four-year, $36 million contract with the Titans in 2019.

The Titans cut him after two seasons and he signed a one-year deal with the Commanders in 2021. He finished out his contract in March of last year but wound up sitting out the 2022 season.

In 2021, Humphries appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 41 receptions for 383 yards (9.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.