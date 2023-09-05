Texans Tried Out Four Players Including LB Ty Summers

The Houston Texans brought in four free agents for tryouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

DE Tashawn Bower LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams LB Donavan Mutin LB Ty Summers

Summers, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He signed a $2,617,904 rookie contract with the Packers following the draft.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who waived him as well and placed him on their practice squad.

The Saints claimed Summers off of the Jaguars practice squad back in December. He returned to New Orleans this summer.

In 2022, Summers appeared in six games for the Saints and Jaguars and recorded four total tackles.