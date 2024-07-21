Texans Tried Out RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

According to Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans brought in free agent RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn for a tryout on Sunday.

The Texans ultimately signed RB Cam Akers, who also took part in the tryout, to a contract instead.

Vaughn, 26, was a two-year starter at Illinois before transferring to Vanderbilt as a junior. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 76 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn was in the final year of a four-year, $4,755,996 rookie contract that included a $1,018,907 signing bonus when the Buccaneers waived him. He signed on with the Patriots soon after on a futures deal but was released shortly after the draft.

In 2023, Vaughn appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 42 yards on 24 carries to go along with two receptions for two yards.