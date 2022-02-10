Texans Unlikely To Hire A Defensive Coordinator, Lovie Smith To Call Plays

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are unlikely to hire a defensive coordinator given new HC Lovie Smith plans on calling plays.

Rapaport adds that Smith will still have “keep spots available” on his defensive staff and it’s possible that they’ll need to title someone as defensive coordinator.

Houston has begun putting together its coaching staff under Smith but hasn’t added any defensive assistants yet. The Texans have hired OC Pep Hamilton, STs coordinator Frank Ross, passing game coordinator Tim Kelly, and other offensive coaches thus far.

Smith, 63, began his coaching career back in 1980. He worked for a number of colleges before the Buccaneers hired him as their linebackers coach in 1996.

Smith was eventually hired as the Rams’ defensive coordinator before taking the Bears’ coaching job in 2004. He spent nine years in Chicago before the Buccaneers hired him in 2014.

After just two seasons with the Bucs, Smith was fired and eventually hired as the head coach at Illinois. The Texans hired Smith as their defensive coordinator last year.

During his NFL coaching career, Smith led the Bears and Buccaneers to a record of 89-87 (50.6 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2006.

At Illinois, Smith’s teams produced a record of 17-39.