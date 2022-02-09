AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Aaron Wilson reports the Jaguars were considering former Cardinals DL coach Brentson Buckner and former Eagles DL coach Phillip Daniels for their defensive line coaching vacancy. Buckner was ultimately the hire.

Texans

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Texans hired former Raiders RBs coach Tim Berbenich as their new tight ends coach.

as their new tight ends coach. According to Wilson, the Texans also hired OL coach George Warhop and assistant OL coach Hal Hunter.

and assistant OL coach Houston is expected to retain CBs coach Dino Vasso , per Wilson.

Texans GM Nick Caserio said he was "open-minded" during the coaching search and didn't eliminate Josh McCown due to his lack of experience: "You don't necessarily want to eliminate any candidate because they don't have a certain level of experience." (Brooks Kubena)

New Texans HC Lovie Smith on the team's current quarterback situation: "In time things work themselves out. Davis Mills did some good things. He played about as well as any rookie quarterback this season." (Will Selva)

Titans

Titans GM Jon Robinson told reporters that the team needs to add more depth at wide receiver this offseason.

“I think we’ve got to continue to add depth at that position group,” Robinson said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. “Some guys that can win [against man coverage]. It’s another thing that affects the quarterback play. … There are so many timing things on route concepts. I think depth and health at that position will certainly bode well for us moving forward.”

PFF’s Brad Spielberger estimates Titans WR A.J. Brown could sign a four-year, $80 million extension if Pittsburgh prioritized getting an extension done for him this summer.