Texans Unwilling To Trade Jerry Hughes, Despite Interest From Multiple Teams

The Houston Texans are unwilling to trade DE Jerry Hughes, despite multiple teams inquiring about a trade for him, according to Jordan Schultz.

Hughes is a Houston-area native and chose the Texans because of his family.

Hughes, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2010. He spent three years in Indianapolis before he was traded to the Bills in 2013 for LB Kelvin Sheppard.

Hughes was entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million contract that included $22.15 million guaranteed and was set to make a base salary of $6.35 million in 2019 when he signed a two-year extension to stay in Buffalo. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year contract with Houston.

In 2022, Hughes has appeared in seven games for the Texans and has recorded 14 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, five sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception.