Texans Waive DE Marcus Haynes With Injury Designation

The Houston Texans waived DE Marcus Haynes with an injury designation, per the NFL transaction wire.

If he clears waivers, Haynes will revert to the Texans’ injured reserve list. After that, he can be released with a settlement.

Haynes, 25, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad before being released in November.

He caught on with the Texans on a futures deal in February.

During his college career, Haynes recorded 103 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and four forced fumbles.