Texans Waive WR Steven Mitchell & G Beau Benzschawel

The Houston Texans officially waived C Beau Benzschawel and WR Steven Mitchell on Monday.

Mitchell, 26, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Mitchell was later signed to the Rams’ practice squad before being released and later signing on with the Texans. He’s been on and off of the Texans’ roster ever since.

In 2020, Mitchell appeared in six games for the Texans and caught five passes for 60 yards receiving and no touchdowns.