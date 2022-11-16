Texans Waive WR Tyron Johnson

The Houston Texans announced Wednesday that they’ve placed WR Tyron Johnson on waivers to make room for WR Amari Rodgers, who was claimed off of waivers from the Packers.

Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had brief stints with the Texans, Panthers, Chargers and Jaguars before signing on with the Raiders.

The Texans bought Johnson back a few weeks ago.

In 2022, Johnson has appeared in four games and caught one pass for eight yards receiving.